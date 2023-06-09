The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,619 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.76% of United Natural Foods worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after buying an additional 175,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $625,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

