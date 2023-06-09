Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CURV opened at $2.51 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

