Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 773,715 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,715 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.39. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.