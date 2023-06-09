Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $389.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.31. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

