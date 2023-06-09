Natixis Sells 23,217 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,999,000 after buying an additional 290,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $389.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average of $370.31.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,462.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

