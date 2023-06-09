Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on July 28th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

OXM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

