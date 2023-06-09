Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 119 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $222.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $230.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.69, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

