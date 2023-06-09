Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,236 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 353.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $230.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average of $183.25.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,769 shares of company stock worth $62,950,217 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

