Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $29.31 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nucor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Nucor by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 153,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NUE opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

