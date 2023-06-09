CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

