Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Down 2.4 %

PLD opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.