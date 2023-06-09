Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $552,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

