Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.46.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

