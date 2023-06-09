Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

