Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

