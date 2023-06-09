Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

MCK opened at $389.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

