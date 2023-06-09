Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,212 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

