JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $93.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $85.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.