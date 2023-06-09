Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

