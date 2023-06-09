Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.44 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

VRNT stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,423,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,007,000 after buying an additional 84,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

