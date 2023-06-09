Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.64 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.51 EPS.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.94 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Braze
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.