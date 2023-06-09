Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.64 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.51 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.94 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.