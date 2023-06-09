Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $437.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

