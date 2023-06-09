Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $225.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

