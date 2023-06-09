Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

