Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.47.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 551,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.