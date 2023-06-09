Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

