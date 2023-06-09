Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.