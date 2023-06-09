Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

