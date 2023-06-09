Bokf Na Purchases 894 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $409.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $418.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

