Bokf Na Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

