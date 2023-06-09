Natixis Has $8.37 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,966 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

