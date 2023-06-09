Natixis Has $8.37 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,966 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.