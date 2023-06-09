Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

