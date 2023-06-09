Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

