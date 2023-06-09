Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

