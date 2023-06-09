Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Leidos worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

