Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

