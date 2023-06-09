Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Lowered by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DVN opened at $50.02 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

