Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 958 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 11,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MU opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.