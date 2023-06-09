Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.56 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 186,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

