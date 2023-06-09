Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $56.64 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

