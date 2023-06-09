Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.96 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $40.44 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.