Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.60 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.80-$11.20 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

