Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87.
Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
