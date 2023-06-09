Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Trading Up 1.6 %

CURV stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $260.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Torrid alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Torrid Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.