Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.