Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,647 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

