Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,023.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,942.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,681.38. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

