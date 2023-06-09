Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

CLX opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.