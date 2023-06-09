Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

GPC opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

