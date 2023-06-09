Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.93% of Tennant worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tennant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

TNC opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,597 shares of company stock valued at $792,554. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

