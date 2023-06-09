Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paychex were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.