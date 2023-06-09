CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

